A kitten was killed on Sunday after allegedly being thrown out of a car window on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement is now trying to track down the suspect responsible following the heartless act of cruelty.
The kitten was allegedly dangled out of the window of a moving vehicle and then thrown from a silver or gold Ford Escape on northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near the Garden of the Gods exit on Sunday.
Animal law enforcement officers responded and discovered the body of a deceased black cat in the area.
Anyone who has information the incident is asked to contact animal control at 719-302-8798. Depending on what the investigation uncovers, the person responsible could be charged with cruelty to animals.
Find information regarding the safe surrendering of an unwanted animal here.
The people who threw the kitten out of the car,should be held dangling out of a fast moving car for10miles, and every time they scream in terror, they should be hit on the head with a two by four. I am not a violent person, but anyone who would do this callous act need to be punished more severely than just charged with animal cruelty, if not they will do it again and again. Remember Jeffry Dahmer, he used to do exactly like that, before he started killing people and eating them.
