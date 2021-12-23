Kim Kardashian has long been involved in fighting for fairness in the criminal justice system, making headlines related to the topic in 2019 when she played a role in freeing 17 inmates over three months that had been given life sentences for first-time non-violent drug offenses. She was working on similar projects before that and has since continued her advocacy work, most recently passing California's 'baby Bar' exam in pursuit of eventually being able to practice as an attorney. When Kardashian heard about the lengthy 110-year prison sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos that was the result of mandatory sentencing laws following a fatal trucking accident, she chimed in.
"Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair," wrote Kardashian on Twitter, going on to compliment Governor Polis as a "really good person."
At the time of the initial post, a petition was circulating the internet calling for Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos. While it looks like Aguilera-Mederos may end up with a shortened sentence, it appears most likely that this will be the ultimate result of a resentencing hearing set to kick off on Monday instead of action by the governor.
"Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end," wrote Kardashian, noting that the judge was unable to change the lengthy sentence despite saying it would not have been the sentence he gave out if it was up to him.
Kardashian went on to call out the prosecutor that posted a photo of a brake-shoe trophy that had been received from a colleague, commemorating the legal victory in the case. "Makes me so sick," she wrote.
"I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence," wrote Kardashian.
It was recently announced that a resentencing hearing related to the case will take place on December 27. It is likely Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence will ultimately be reduced, based on what several experts have said. That being said, nothing is certain until a final decision is made.
When Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was given a 110-year sentence following his conviction of numerous counts related to a deadly interstate crash that killed four and injured others, it caused an uproar on the internet. People expressed shock with the lengthy sentence given the unintentional nature of Aguilera-Mederos' crimes.
A petition created earlier on in the case was repurposed to call for clemency, gaining more than 4.5 million signatures.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.