A kidnapping case is under investigation on the Western Slope of Colorado after a witness reported seeing a woman being forcibly removed from her home by a male party on Wednesday morning, who left with her in a vehicle.
Montrose Police Department reports that officers and detectives responded to the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue in Montrose after receiving a report of the possible kidnapping.
According to the witness, a male party arrived and demanded to speak with a female inside of the home. The witness states that the male made a forcible entry, removing the woman from her home and leaving with her in a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar minivan with silver trim on the lower quarter panels. The last known license plate on the vehicle was CGX453.
The investigation has thus far revealed that the missing woman and the male knew each other, with the woman being identified as Angela O'Neill, 41, and the man being identified as suspect Tre Richardson, 27.
Tre Richardson is described as 6-foot-4-inches and 220 pounds (seen above). Angela O'Neill is described as 5-foot-6-inches and 130 pounds.
It is believed that Richardson may be headed to Mesa County with O'Neill and that he is armed and dangerous.
A warrant has been issued for Richardson's arrest for charges related to burglary, kidnapping, criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and domestic violence. No information suggests that Richardson was armed with a weapon during this interaction, though he was recently involved in a case where a knife was used during a crime.
Authorities have been unable to contact both O'Neill and Richardson. They have requested that anyone in the public that may have information related to the case, Richardson's whereabouts, or Richardson's associations should contact the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110.
Do not attempt to approach the van or Richardson if seen. Instead, call 911.
