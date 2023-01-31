While many Colorado tourists have their sights set for the state's mountains, larger cities around the state can also offer a great, family-friendly getaway.
An article from LawnLove recently compared the 200 largest US cities across 23 different metrics related to kid-friendly travel. This included aspects of travel like the local number of kid-friendly attractions, availability of family-friendly lodging, affordability, and crime. While one Colorado city performed well, most were ranked below-average.
Here's a look at how Colorado's cities performed:
- Denver: 14th
- Colorado Springs: 110th
- Aurora: 115th
- Lakewood: 139th
- Fort Collins: 159th
- Thornton: 164th
With a great mix of kid-friendly attractions – museums, animal exhibits, shopping, and amusement parks – it's no surprise Denver was highly-rated. Plus, with Denver International Airport so close, getting there is often convenient, with many direct flights into the destination that are capable of cutting out the headache that can come with a family layover.
While Denver seemed to be ranked fairly accurately in terms of big cities, one shocker with this was Colorado Springs' low ranking of roughly average, brought down by a safety rank of 163rd.
The top spot nationwide was determined to be New York City, while the worst spot for a kid-friendly location was Clarksville, Tennessee.
Do you think this list accurately portrays how kid-friendly Colorado's cities are for tourists? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full ranking and additional detail here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I had to chuckle at the expression on the parents faces in the photo. Nobody is happy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.