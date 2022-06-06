Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his new tour, 'Reality Check', will be making a stop in Colorado this year.
The comedian will be performing at Ball Arena in Denver on October 16, according to an announcement. Eighteen other cites were also added to the rapidly growing international tour. The last time Hart stopped in Colorado was in 2018 for his 'Irresponsible' tour.
Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday at 10 AM, and prices have not yet been announced. Tickets for some of the tours other stops started at around $100.
For more information, or to secure tickets visit the tour website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.