Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind the public that allowing your dog to chase or attack wildlife is illegal and could result in a hefty fine – especially if the wild animal involved dies.
CPW issued a warning following two separate dog versus deer incidents this month in unincorporated Jefferson County, both of which resulted in the death of the deer that was involved.
In one incident, the dog killed a doe and the owner was cited for illegal take and negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife.
“People may forget that their pet dog is a predator and they can injure and kill wildlife if not properly controlled. Dog owners are liable for the damage they cause to wildlife," said Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson in news release.
The owner of the second dog that was responsible for killing another deer in the area has yet to be found.
In Colorado, owners are considered legally liable for their pets and should always be in full control of them.
An owner found 'negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife' can be cited and fined $274. If an attack results in the death of a wild animal, the owner can be cited for illegal take and fines increase substantially, according to CPW.
In two examples, fees for when a dog kills are $959 for deer and $1,370 for elk.
"The stress and injuries caused by dogs are concerns, but so are conflicts," said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb. "Each year, we investigate numerous incidents in which a person is injured by a wild animal. A common factor in many of these situations is that the victim's dog first approached or harassed the animal."
CPW records show that three of the four moose attacks that resulted in injuries to humans this year involved dogs.
Big game animals, and even predators like bears and mountain lions, can view dogs as threats, so it is best to keep your dog on a leash and close to you at all times when you are in shared spaces with wildlife, CPW recommends.
"Remember, if the animal reacts to you or your dog, you are definitely too close," Lamb said.
