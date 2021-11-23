Portrait of Beautiful Puma, Puma in the dark. American cougar Photo Credit: Evgeny555 (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted signs at the popular Section 16 trailhead of Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, warning the public about what to do if they encounter a mountain lion. The signs were posted following multiple lion sightings.

Authorities responded to the reports, but did not find any lions in the area. That being said, mountain lions are notably difficult to track and spot.

"Keep children close," read the posted warning, along with tips to keep mountain lions away from the home, including suggestions to keep pets inside, eliminate hiding spots, install of outdoor lighting, and remove potential food sources.

The sign also shared tips for surviving a mountain lion encounter, including not to run, to speak calmly, to look as big as possible, and to fight back if attacked. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants the public to report aggressive lions to them or by calling 911.

Mountain lions can be dangerous when encountered on the trail, though they tend to avoid human interaction. Children and pets can be especially vulnerable, making it important to keep children close and to keep pets on a leash.

Here's a look at where the Section 16 trailhead of Red Rocks Canyon Open Space is located:

The grey pin shows the location of the Section 16 trailhead. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

