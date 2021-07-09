As one witness described, law enforcement likely thought they were showing up to some sort of drug-related incident when they got reports of a wallaby hopping across the dry, hilly terrain of Montrose, Colorado. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered that their doubts were unfounded. There was indeed a wallaby on the loose.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the report of the kangaroo-like animal on Thursday night around 8:30 PM.
Two bystanders called in the sighting after spotting the wallaby hopping along 60500 Jay Jay Road. The wallaby then hopped onto someone's property and the bystanders, identified as Casey and David Hunt, informed a person that was on site about what was going on. That person joined in as the three started to track the marsupial around the area.
Law enforcement soon arrived on the scene, at first wary of the report, according to Casey Hunt. After all, it was dark and the wallaby could only be found by flashlight.
Moments later, an older woman arrived on the scene claiming to be the owner of the wallaby, joining in on the hunt. The wallaby had reportedly escaped from a pen nearby.
The wallaby proved difficult to catch, as the group chased the animal for roughly an hour before the animal was pushed back toward its Colorado home. Eventually, the animal hopped back into its pen.
While a wallaby might sound exotic, this is a legal pet in Colorado. Red kangaroos, short-tailed possums, and sugar gliders are also some odd animals that Coloradans can legally own.
Thankfully, this situation had a happy ending thanks to the help of Good Samaritans, Mesa County law enforcement, and the Colorado State Patrol.
If you're going to buy a wallaby, make sure you've got proper fencing to protect it from escaping and to protect it from wild predators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.