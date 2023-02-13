Police K9 Graffit.

According to the Golden Police Department, local officers responded to an incident in the area of the Colorado School of Mines at about 12:15 AM on Monday morning that involved contacting a male found slumped over his vehicle's steering wheel and in a non-responsive state.

During the attempt to alert him, the driver woke up and started moving the vehicle at a slow rate of speed while swerving into oncoming traffic. He then came to a stop again and slumped back over his steering wheel.

Officers woke him up again, and this time, he attempted to ram their vehicles to escape. At that point, officers broke through a driver side window and put the vehicle in park.

They removed the suspect from the vehicle, but the suspect escaped. As officers pursued the fleeing suspect, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

The suspect ran into a wooded area and an immediate shelter in place was issued.

A K9 unit responded and was tracking the suspect when it was given the order to apprehend. As the dog targeted the suspect, the suspect shot and killed the dog.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Regional SWAT team arrived at the scene to search for the suspect. The suspect emerged from his hiding place at about 4:54 AM and surrendered. He did not have a firearm on him at this time, but one was found nearby. The suspect was wearing a holster.

The incident remains under investigation and more details will be released throughout the day.

The dog that was killed was later identified as Police K9 Graffit.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

