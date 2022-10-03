The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday.
According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
"The injured juvenile was taken to an area hospital, treated and later released. The other juvenile sustained very minor injuries. She was charged and placed with youth services," the police department said in a news release.
Anyone with information or video regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 970-625-8095.
"We’d like to thank our community for your cooperation in this investigation. We have had several witnesses come forward with information," officials said.
