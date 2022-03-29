A juvenile is suspected of starting the small brush fire at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora on Monday, according to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue.
The fire sparked just after 9 AM and quickly grew to around 200 feet wide with 50-foot tall flames, officials say.
Upon arrival, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it caused any significant damage.
The child reportedly admitted to igniting the blaze to firefighters on the scene.
According to a report from The Denver Channel, the juvenile was later arrested. It is not clear what charges, if any, they face.
The penalties of juvenile arson in Colorado can vary from fines and community service to time spent in a juvenile detention center.
In one memorable case out of Oregon, a teenager was ordered to pay $36 million in restitution after starting a fire that burned 47,000 acres of land.
Though Monday's incident was resolved with minimal damage, it's a good reminder of how crucial it is for parents to teach their children about fire safety.
