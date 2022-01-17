After a successful run in Dallas, Texas, 'Jurassic World: The Exhibition' is making its way to Denver.
"For the first time ever, Denver fans of the Jurassic World film and television franchises can experience the majesty of its wonderful dinosaurs in their own community," event officials said in a press release.
The 20,000-square-foot exhibit offers visitors the ability to come face-to-face with their favorite life-sized dinosaurs in simulated habitats.
"Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex," the press release about the exhibit says.
“The ability to walk amongst these HUGE creatures will amaze and entertain fans with this breathtaking and truly immersive experience!" said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live.
The exhibit is set to open in March 2022. More information on specific dates and ticket prices can be found here.
