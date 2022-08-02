According to the National Weather Service, July in Denver was nearly its warmest July ever recorded.
The average temperature in July this year in Denver was 78 degrees. This is less than a degree shy of the 78.9-degree record set in 2012.
Following that, the next three warmest Mile High City Julys have been 77.8 degrees in 1934, 77.7 degrees in 2005, and 77.6 degrees in 2008.
This contrasts with Denver's coldest July on record being an average of 67.3 degrees in 1895, followed closely by 68.2 degrees in 1906.
While Denver didn't reach its record-high temperature of 105 degrees this year, set in August of 1878 and tied in July of 2012 and June of 2012 and June 2018, the city did reach over 100 degrees four times in July, which is the 6th-most in 150 years.
Records go back to 1872.
