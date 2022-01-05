In case you missed it, Governor Jared Polis commuted truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' controversial 110-year prison sentence last Thursday, shortening his sentence to 10 years. With a formal resentencing hearing set to take place on January 13, and with the district attorney once expected to ask for a resentencing of 20 to 30 years, the decision to commute the sentence prior to the hearing was reportedly met with harsh words from District Court Judge Bruce Jones – the judge who presided over the initial trial.
According to a Twitter post from 9NEWS' Kyle Clark, Judge Bruce Jones said that Polis' actions revealed a lack of respect for the judicial system, with the judge presumably miffed that Polis overrode the judicial process given that a resentencing hearing was already scheduled to take place.
Judge Jones was quoted as writing "The Court respects the authority of the Governor to do so [in regard to commuting a sentence]. Based on the timing of the decision however, it appears this respect is not mutual."
While the district attorney was planning to ask for a reduced prison sentence for Aguilera-Mederos in the ball park of 20 to 30 years, it is expected that his defense attorneys were going to ask for even less.
Aguilera-Mederos was responsible for the deaths of four people after causing a fiery wreck on Colorado's I-70 following a brake failure. As a result of Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, he was given a prison sentence of 110 years after being convicted of multiple counts related to the accident. This lengthy sentence was widely criticized by the public, with even the judge in the case noting that it would not have been his sentence if his hands were not tied by the mandatory sentencing laws.
A petition asking for Governor Jared Polis to commute the sentence got more than 5 million digital signatures on Change.org, making it one of the largest and most rapidly growing petitions on the website.
It's likely that many missed news of the sentence being commuted given that this happened at around the same the Boulder County Marshall Fire took over headlines nationwide.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(7) comments
I totally back Judge Jones. Polis caved to a bleeding heart society. What is our society learning from this? That there are no consequences for actions.
So this buthead might go free for killing 4 people, the families of the 4 will get revenge
Years and years of trying to make the I-70 mountain corridor safe. Who is the bigger criminal? Polis or this clown driver?? the judicial system future is going to be ruled by bimbotwitter users?
Most of the people who signed that petition are clueless about the case facts. THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT...truckers are well aware of the I-70 inclines and are warned repeatedly by signs not to burn their brakes. This guy couldn't read any of those signs. This guy got $400K from a GoFundMe Account as well as a severely reduced sentence for killing FOUR people who burned alive in their cars. Wow, what a trashy state Colorado has become. Would never waste my time sitting on a jury when a governor has no respect for the process, each juror's time, or for the state he allegedly "governs". Many families got a life sentence that day when this twit could have used a runaway truck ramp. Of course, he couldn't read English so we're supposed to feel sorry for him. Until the likes of Polis is voted out, the "decency essence" of Colorado is trashed. Typical democrat.
First of all, your bias is showing - democrats and republicans alike commute sentences and it’s pretty much always controversial.
If you think Colorado is trashy, you’re the problem. Get out. Go to Florida where you’ll find a little safe space for yourself.
Af vet your whole state is nothing but f?!k up for voting for.your governor has no respect for law and order
TOTALLY AGREE! We're ALL in deep DO DO if things don't change!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.