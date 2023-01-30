A federal judge has awarded the family of deceased 25-year-old activist Esther Nakajjigo $10.55 million dollars following her 2020 death at Arches National Park. She was killed when when a metal gate swung into a vehicle she was in, decapitating her. Her husband, Ludovic Michaud, was driving the vehicle at the time of the tragic accident.
Plaintiffs of the case alleged that the US Park Service was negligent in maintaining gates to entrances and exits, with an unlatched gate resulting in the wrongful death.
The United States conceded fault, acknowledging that it was alone responsible and that Nakajjigo's husband was in no way responsible. Her husband was awarded $9,500,000, with her mother awarded $700,000 and her father awarded $350,000.
Per a press release from Athea Trial Lawyers, this was the largest wrongful death award from a federal judge in Utah history.
