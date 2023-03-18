Joe Rogan, the comedian and UFC commentator, recently discussed Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan on an episode of his very popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience".
Wolves were eradicated from Colorado in the 1940s. No functional population of wolves was seen in the state again until 2020, when a small pack migrated into the state. Later that year, a ballot measure was approved, directing Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to create a draft plan for the reintroduction and management of gray wolves by December 2023.
As of the most recent version of the plan, 30 to 50 wolves will be transferred to Colorado from around the country beginning in 2024.
"Wolves are dominant, intelligent, calculating predators that they eradicated from the west for a reason," Rogan, who used to live in Boulder, said in the episode.
"How can they put something like the transplanting of wolves, a very complex biological problem dealing with biology and wildlife, how can they put that as a ballot initiative? Like how can they put that in the hands of people other than wildlife conservation experts? [..] People are going to lose their dogs. Your dogs are going to get eaten. Like it is going to affect anyone who has livestock," Rogan said.
Check out a clip from the episode below:
Click here for more information on Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan.
(2) comments
Definitely great points Rogan makes. How can people that aren't going to have to live with the consequences (we're looking at you, Denver) that they're voting on?
Rogen is a hot air balloon,. Full of air and we do not care..
