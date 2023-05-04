According to South Metro Fire Rescue, a jet ski capsized at Chatfield State Park on Chatfield Reservoir on Thursday, sending two riders into the cold water.
Thunderstorm winds were a factor in the flipping of the watercraft.
Both riders were wearing life jackets, which is especially important in Colorado as cold water shock can kill even the best-trained swimmers.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were able to rescue the individuals and bring them to shore.
The individuals are reportedly safe and without injury.
When partaking in water activities in Colorado (or really any outdoor recreation activity), it's crucial to be highly aware of the forecast and how it might change throughout the day. A sunny morning doesn't mean a sunny afternoon.
Chatfield State Park is located in Douglas and Jefferson counties, south of Denver. It spans 3,895 acres, 1,423 acres of which make up the surface of Chatfield Reservoir.
