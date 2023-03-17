Crews from the Lewis-Arriola Volunteer Fire Department in Montezuma County were deployed to the scene of a sinkhole that partially swallowed a jeep on Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The incident occurred on P Road, near Lewis which is located in the southwestern portion of the state.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
"Stay vigilant while driving across culverts/bridges," the post read.
According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes can occur naturally or can be human-caused by activities like groundwater pumping and construction.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.