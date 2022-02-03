A fatal crash occurred on I-70 near Idaho Springs, Colorado on Wednesday night, according to officials.
At about 5:30 PM, a Jeep Compass traveling eastbound collided with a semi-truck that was broken down on the shoulder of Interstate 70, near exit 241. A 33-year-old female passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene with the 34-year-old male driver of the Jeep being transported to a Denver metro hospital for care. The trucker driver was not injured.
The Idaho Springs Police Department continues to investigate the crash, but there are no indications of driver impairment.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.