According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, which services a large portion of unincorporated Boulder and Weld counties, a scary situation took place on Tuesday morning, when a Jeep battery reportedly exploded while crew members were on scene.
Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire in Erie at 8:16 AM, finding light smoke originating from a secondary garage at a home in the Morgan Hill neighborhood.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a Jeep Wrangler 4XE hybrid vehicle was the source of the smoke. Crews started to dose the vehicle with water, which was followed by an explosion that was later determined to have originated from the battery.
As a result of the explosion, the garage door was "blown off its tracks", narrowly missing the Mountain View Fire Rescue Captain as it ultimately landed 30 feet away in the yard of the home. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured by the explosion.
An investigation into what happened is underway and more details will be released after the vehicle is further inspected.
While details about the specific year of this Jeep were not available, it may be worth noting that the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited PHEV has faced six recalls, one of which is related to an unsecured fuse inside the high voltage battery. This issue may cause excessive heat, fuse failure, and the loss of drive power.
(2) comments
Water + Lithium (as in some of what makes up the batteries in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles) is an explosive combination! It's too bad that some will take this event as an opportunity to spread fear and doubt about electrified vehicles, when the real issue is a lack of education for how to deal with fires involving lithium batteries.
I hope no one was seriously injured in this event, and that it serves as a learning opportunity for FDs across the nation.
Fearing that the EV in my garage may spontaneously catch fire is not a bad attitude to have. It compels me to take precautions that I don't have to with an ICE vehicle.
Doubting that my local FD has the training/equipment to properly deal with a lithium battery fire is also not a bad attitude to have. It gives me an opportunity to go meet them and ensure that they know how to deal with the situation should it arise instead of assuming that they do.
The real issue is people who own lithium battery powered vehicles that believe everyone else is responsible for making changes to accommodate them and their virtue signaling.
We agree that no one being injured is a very good outcome to any situation like this one.
One valuable lesson learned is that every garage where a lithium battery powered vehicle is parked should be clearly marked as such. FD personnel would know immediately what they're dealing with and can respond accordingly.
