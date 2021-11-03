On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the rod iron railing of a fence.
Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
In this case, a crew member cut the top of each rod iron, opening the gap to free the deer.
While the deer is non-reactive in footage from the scene when the rod iron is pried apart, it is likely that the animal was tranquilized. The deer is later seen hopping off, reportedly with no apparent injuries.
When living with wildlife, it's important to be aware of how fencing can impact movement. Fencing with gaps can trap animals, as was the case in this instance and another one that was reported last week.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, here are some signs of problematic fences:
- too high to jump safely
- too low to crawl under without risk of getting stuck
- loose wires that can tangle or ensnare an animal
- wires or gaps spaced too closely together that can result in an animal getting stuck
- fences that are difficult for animals and birds to see, which can result in dangerous collisions, especially when an animal is fleeing a threat
- a complete barrier that prevents wildlife movement altogether
- fences on steep slopes, which can artificially increase the intended height of a fence. This can lead to animals getting into a space, but not out.
Do your part to keep Colorado's wildlife safe by making sure your fencing and other objects in your yard aren't creating a potential hazard.
