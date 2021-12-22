A public health order amendment has been signed in Colorado's Eagle County, home to Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts, that requires masks for all while indoors with stiff penalties possible for those that don't comply.
"Any person who fails to comply with this order is subject to [...] a fine of up to five thousand dollars and imprisonment in the county jail for up to eighteen months," reads the last paragraph of new public health order amendment, signed on Wednesday, December 22.
The public health order amendment, which is effective immediately, requires that everyone over two years of age – regardless of vaccination status – wears a mask while indoors in any public space. This includes schools, child care settings, and public transportation.
The only exceptions listed for the new requirement are for those younger than two, people with a certified medical exemption, those who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, people who are put at risk in the workplace by wearing a mask, individuals that are seated at a dining establishment or actively consuming food or drink, those asked to temporarily remove their masks for identification, those actively engaged in public performance that are at least 12 feet from their audience, those receiving a medical or personal service that requires mask removal, those in a swimming pool, those playing a musical instrument in a school setting, and individuals that are alone in an enclosed space.
The mandate is currently in effect through January 17 and may be extended upon consideration at that point.
According to the official document about the order, the new mandate is the result of a "very high community transmission" level from August 1 through December 14 in Eagle County. The rapid emergence of the Omicron variant is also cited as cause for concern.
During the date range the order is currently set to be active, thousands of people will be traveling to Eagle County from around the world to ski at Vail and Beaver Creek over the holiday season.
The full order can be seen here.
