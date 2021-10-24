i-70

Photo courtesy: The Colorado Department of Transportation 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed eastbound Interstate 70 for over 2 hours on Sunday Morning, following an accident near the the Eisenhower Tunnel. 

An article by FOX 31, reports that the crash involved a semi-truck that jackknifed near mile marker 219 due to slick road conditions. 

The closure was in effect between between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass at exit 205 - CO 9 and exit 216-US 6. 

The interstate reopened at around 10:18 AM, CDOT reported. 

