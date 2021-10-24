The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed eastbound Interstate 70 for over 2 hours on Sunday Morning, following an accident near the the Eisenhower Tunnel.
An article by FOX 31, reports that the crash involved a semi-truck that jackknifed near mile marker 219 due to slick road conditions.
The closure was in effect between between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass at exit 205 - CO 9 and exit 216-US 6.
The interstate reopened at around 10:18 AM, CDOT reported.
#I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 205 - CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne and Exit 216 - US 6; Loveland Pass. https://t.co/VBIMkG6zSg— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.