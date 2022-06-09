Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?
As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
With clue number one being released on May 30, announcing that the cup would be somewhere in Colorado, the cup would ultimately be found less than two weeks later. A major clue was released on June 8, in the form of a video that appeared to show Colorado Springs, with the cup being found later that night.
While the company says the cup has been found, they're tight-lipped about where it was, inviting the public to keep enjoying the hunt as a few additional clues are released, according to a post on Instagram. Those following the release of additional clues should turn to the TINCUP Whisky Youtube channel. There's not a prize waiting those who "unlock the secret location," but playing along could still be fun.
A new clue was released to those still trying to figure out the location, featuring a clip of a custom TINCUP Whisky ski, with the numbers "117 110 100 101 114."
As a couple more clues are released, find them here and stay tuned for the end of the hunting period for the reveal of the secret location.
