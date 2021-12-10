According to the National Weather Service, it's official – Denver has finally seen its first snow accumulation of the season.
The Boulder branch of the National Weather Service took to Twitter just after 9:00 AM on Friday to make the announcement. As of then, Denver had accumulated .3 inches of snow – not much, but past the one-tenth of an inch threshold that makes the snowfall count. While snow was a possibility in Denver today, the chance of this happening, as of yesterday, was 64 percent.
After no snow on November 21, Denver set a new 'latest first snowfall' record, extending that record each day until December 10. The prior November 21 record was set 87 years ago, in 1934.
Thanks to snow that accumulated today, it means that another weather-related record has been tied in the Mile High City. Though previous analysis by the National Weather Service noted that Denver's longest snowless streak was 235 days, set in 1887, it was later determined to be just 232 days. This means that snowfall in Denver on December 10 ties this 134-year-old record.
"We dug thought a bunch of handwritten stuff from the 1880's and determined there was a counting error in the original documents we went through," Hiris told The Denver Gazette.
Average first snowfall in Denver is October 18.
Elsewhere on the Front Range, Colorado Springs residents continue to wait for their first official snow accumulation. Colorado Springs passed their previous record, set in 2016, after no snow on December 2. Snow is falling in the city on Friday, December 10, but whether or not enough will accumulate to count remains up in the air.
