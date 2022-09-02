As cold nights start to sneak in as fall hits, some leaves are reportedly already changing around the state of Colorado. Is it time for full-blown fall colors? No, but it's not far off.
Several of our readers in high country areas have reported that they're already seeing some fall colors on the trail, including in Grand Lake and in parts of Summit County. While September 2 is still a bit early to see big changes, expect colors to really be popping in about two weeks.
The mid-September color change will take place first in colder, higher elevation areas, eventually dropping down to lower elevations come October.
Have you seen fall colors in your neck of the woods? Let us know where that was in the comment section below.
