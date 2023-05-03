According to the Colorado State Patrol, 18 speeders were issued citations in a span of just two hours on Tuesday morning along I-25 in the area of Greenland. Contrary to how most Coloradans probably expect to get a speeding ticket, this effective effort heavily relied on support from the air.
Those that spend much time on Colorado's highways have probably noticed white signs that read "SPEED CHECKED BY AIRCRAFT." Though some may believe this to be nothing more than a sort of 'scare tactic,' this warning is legit – small airplanes are actually used to monitor the speed of drivers from the sky.
When this tactic is used, pilots are able to identify speeders using the uniform dotted lines on the road. Vehicle information is then passed to ground patrol units that chase drivers down and issue citations.
A few highways where this type of monitoring tends to take place in Colorado include I-25, I-70, and C-470.
Next time you see a sign that warns of speed being monitored from the air, don't blow it off – it might save you a costly ticket.
(5) comments
The only problem (for the cops) is that you have the right to confront your accuser. The guy that handed you the ticket CAN NOT appear in court and say anything about circumstances, because they DID NOT measure your speed. It was hearsay from the guys in the plane.
That makes it super easy to get out of these tickets. Just request a court date and ensure the people that show up were the ones in the plane.
You also have the right to question the method used for measuring your speed. Did they use a stopwatch and manually time you between two marked white lines on the road? BUZZZ! Too much room for human error. You don't even need a lawyer to have that BS thrown right out of court.
There's a reason they don't issue tickets like this anymore. Between the outragous cost of gas and the inability to make these tickets stick in court, it's a waste of everyone's time and money.
I am pro blue. But this is a waste of time
Oh thank God! All those nasty speeders were terrible! Could you do something about all the porch pirates? Homeless having impunity to do anything with no relief for taxpayers? Maybe solve a murder? No? CSPD has hands tied. So we call airplane fuel to catch speeders a win? Priorities?
Yup, I've been caught in that stretch on I-25 back about 10 years ago. The eye in the sky.
Got caught in one about 35 years ago leaving a small northern Florida town that was so notorious for its traffic violation revenue that it was featured in national news print!
