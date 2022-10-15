Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens.
The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff.
"Our local little darlings have been up here drinking and having parties. And sure enough every where you look here in our national forest right next to our fabulous Bear Creek preserve there is just hundreds upon hundreds of beer cans, beer bottles, and hard iced tea cans. Cases and cases of it, just trashing our forest," Sheriff Masters said.
"Its just a frigging mess," he said.
Sheriff Masters calling out the "little local darlings (kids)" making a "frigging mess" with hundreds of beer cans all over our forest in Telluride. pic.twitter.com/dE6oHJVRa6— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) October 14, 2022
It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace.
(7) comments
destructive behavior in the national forests is all too common during the era of heavy motor sports usage, and wide spread dispersed camping with giant rv campers. virtually every forest service road has acres and acres of dirt bowl dispersed camp sites
This is easy. On Monday, when everyone shows up for homeroom, you march their @$$es right out to waiting buses, take em straight out there, and they get to spend all day picking up trash.
Kids will be kids. But the best way to teach them to be responsible is to take away their time, and ensure everyone is punished for the transgressions of the few.
The high school isn't that big. Likely each one of those little snowflakes had something to do with it.
YES!
Entitled punks. Call in their parents and find out why they are dysfunctional. They're probably violent too. Lock up the guns parents.
A clear demonstration of the lack of values they've been taught.
TOO sad, HEY? People in general have lost respect period. Some incidences WAYYYY worse than others 😒. 😡
If you know who the kids were and their parents can you make them clean up the mess and keep doing community service for a while? Jess
