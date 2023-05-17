Colorado might be pretty moist at the moment following a couple rainy weeks, but the spring wildfire season is in full swing elsewhere on the continent.
According to the National Weather Service, it's likely to get pretty smokey in Colorado over upcoming days. The smoke will be traveling into the state from Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where more than one million acres have been burned.
According to NASA, this is 10-times the average acreage burned for this time of the year in this Canadian region, also including wildfires taking place in Saskatchewan. Most of the wildfires are taking place in the province of Alberta, where 87 wildland fires are underway, roughly one-quarter of which are considered to be "out of control."
It's expected that the most noticeable smoke increase will come on Thursday. While most of the smoke will likely be higher, with impacts to long range visibility, a lower concentration of smoke could start to impact air quality tomorrow.
(1) comment
Surface air quality has already dropped in Montana and extreme northern Wyoming.
We're next...
