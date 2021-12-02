Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials took to Twitter on Thursday to remind parkgoers of something that should be obvious – "dispose of any trash you bring into the park."
The guidance was accompanied by a photo of blue confetti scattered on the ground along Castlewood Canyon State Park's Lake Gulch Trail, suspected by park staff to have been left behind from a gender reveal. Staff reports a similar situation left behind trash several weeks ago and that the blue confetti in the image took four hours for park staff to clean up.
Gender reveal parties have been getting a lot of heat lately, often blamed for leaving trash behind in natural spaces, with more elaborate parties posing greater risks (including one that sparked a deadly wildfire in California).
"Let's all do our part to keep our parks clean!," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff.
When park staff is forced to spend time cleaning up after visitors, they're pulled from other important services they provide.
Littering is against the law in Colorado and can result in legal consequences, including hefty fines. Plus, it's against the principles of Leave No Trace, which help to protect the state's natural spaces for future visitors.
If you want to be a part of the solution to the ongoing littering problem that Colorado's parks face, bring a plastic bag to fill with trash while on a hike.
Require a permit and deposit for parties over a handful of people. The deposit should be refundable and enough to cover clean-up if the permit holders neglect to clean up themselves.
I think that’s already the case for group camping and picnics. Never mind whether a trail is an appropriate spot to be throwing confetti, etc.
