The prizes from a treasure hunt that captured the attention of the world can now be won by those willing to submit the highest bids.
According to a report from Heritage Auctions, much of Forrest Fenn's infamous treasure is being auctioned off following its 2020 discovery by Jack Stuef. The treasure gained fame due to a public treasure hunt that led to its discovery, starting with Fenn hiding the treasure "somewhere in the Rocky Mountains" in 2010 and subsequently publishing a series of poetic clues.
According to Fenn, more than 300,000 people searched for his hidden riches throughout the course of the infamous hunt. Several treasure seekers died in the process.
Finder Stuef confirmed that he sold the chest and its contents to Tesouro Sagrado Holdings, LLC in September of 2022, which is the organization bringing many of the items in the chest to auction.
Items to be auctioned include nearly 500 gold pieces, coins, and jewelry. One particularly unique item is a small wax-sealed glass jar said to contain Fenn's 20,000-word autobiography.
The auction started earlier this month, set to close on December 12. At time of publishing, the lowest priced items were coins with bids just over $100, while the highest priced items were a gold nugget weighing 549 grams with a price of $24,000 and the aforementioned glass jar with Fenn's story, priced at $17,000.
Items can be found here.
