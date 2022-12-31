Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present in several regions of Colorado this weekend, as another major storm could dump up to three feet of snow by Monday.
An avalanche warning is in place for the Gore Range, Central Elk Mountains, and Monarch Pass through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) provided map below, shows avalanche conditions around the state. The areas highlighted in red represent high (4/5) avalanche danger levels.
"You can very easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury you and many will release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended during this time period," CAIC said about the regions highlighted in red.
"Do not get fooled by misinterpreting stand-alone clues of possibly stable snow. The bottom line in the Warning areas is that we recommend you avoid avalanche terrain. Do not let either a) prior tracks, or b) small avalanches trick you into thinking steep slopes with thick slabs precariously perched above buried weak layers are anything other than very dangerous," CAIC said.
Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
Should anyone really be doing anything near these potential avalanche areas? Seems like you're just taking a chance on endangering yourself and others, requiring even more rescue crews to endanger themselves getting them out, if they're still alive!
