A pilot walked away unharmed on Sunday after his small plane crashed a few miles west of Montrose, Colorado.
The pilot, 63-year-old Randy Boykin, declared an aircraft emergency through radio communication on Sunday morning, according to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office.
A second pilot that was flying a private aircraft nearby overheard Boykin's message and flew to the area, hoping to locate the crash. He eventually found the plane, which was reportedly upside down in the snow on the Uncompahgre Plateau, officials say.
"The second pilot was able to get into radio communication with the pilot and sole occupant of the downed aircraft and provided rough coordinates to the location of the downed aircraft before disengaging and flying to the Montrose Regional Airport," a release from the sheriff's office said.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse members, and members of the Montrose Fire Protection District began a search mission using snowmobiles and a side-by-side with snow tracks. Care Flight of the Rockies also launched a team to assist with search efforts.
The Care Flight team eventually found the crash and dropped snowshoes down to Boykin, who amazingly did not sustain injuries and was able to walk to them.
“It is incredible that the pilot only sustained minor injuries and we are extremely grateful for this outcome, as it could have been much worse,” said Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ty Cox said in a press release.
“Mr. Boykin did an outstanding job attempting to land the aircraft in an area free of any trees or other hazards. We are very grateful to our partners and the private pilot who overheard the initial call of distress in the successful rescue of Mr. Boykin," he said.
The aircraft apparently had a mechanical issue that caused it lose power, according to Boykin. An investigation is underway by the the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
