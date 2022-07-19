The Boulder Police Department has released photos from an ongoing "peeping Tom" investigation in hopes of identifying additional victims.
James Walter Baird, 48, was arrested in Boulder on June 8, after being caught on camera allegedly masturbating while watching a juvenile girl shower.
Baird was charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest, and third-degree trespass. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.
"Further investigation has resulted in detectives finding additional video and photographic evidence of other victims. Please look at the below images and see if you recognize anything," officials from the police department said in a press release.
The following images may be disturbing for some readers:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Garretson at GarretsonD@bouldercolorado.gov, referencing case 22-04776. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
