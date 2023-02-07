The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine took to Twitter to share that some residents of the area had reported hearing and feeling the ground trembling during recent winter weather. The service later confirmed that this was not an earthquake.
"These are frost quakes, also called Cryoseisms. Just like earthquakes, they generate tremors and thundering sensations. These are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it's very cold," the service said.
In North America, frost quakes are most common in Alaska, Canada, and the northeastern portion of the contiguous United States, but can happen anywhere that temperatures rapidly drop from above freezing to below zero. They are also more likely to happen in areas where the soil is saturated with water, sometimes after heavy rain. These conditions are possible in Colorado, though it appears frost quakes are not often reported in the state.
Cryoseisms can be difficult to predict. In 2020, researchers from CU Boulder contributed to frost quake modeling research to help predict when and roughly where a frost quake may occur.
"Frost quakes are not particularly rare, but they are harder to observe than traditional earthquakes. That is partially because frost quakes are smaller and have less energy, meaning they can’t be detected as far away. They also aren’t linked to any specific location like we see with tectonic plates. Instead, they can occur anywhere the air temperature drops quickly and the soil is saturated with water and is near freezing," a report of the study reads.
Fortunately, these quakes hardly ever result in damage. In very rare occurrences, frost quakes may cause a small crack in concrete or roads.
