With all of this recent rain falling around the state of Colorado (in some cases, record-setting), many may assume that the state's prolonged drought issues are on their way out. While some of the dryness has been alleviated, the state's drought is actually more than twice as widespread as it was this time, last year.
According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on July 28, 79.49 percent of the state is experiencing drought. This is less than last week's 82.26 percent and the 88.57 percent of the state was experiencing drought three months ago, but it's way above the 38.16 percent of the state that was experiencing drought a year ago.
Despite drought being more widespread now compared to a year ago, there is some good news hidden in those numbers.
At this time last year, 26.82 percent of drought was above a threshold that landed it in the most severe two of four stages. Right now, that number is just 4.95 percent. In other words, while drought is more widespread, a much smaller portion of the state is at this more problematic level of dryness. While current conditions will likely lengthen fire season, reduce river flow, and negatively impact crops, more serious side effects that occur at these more intense stages of drought – like insect infestation and dust storms – may be avoided. Also on that note, zero percent of the state is currently in the most severe stage of drought, compared to 15.43 percent at the same time last year.
See drought around the state depicted on the map below and note how the red zone is sparse and the dark red zone is non-existent:
Given the persistent dryness in Colorado, fire risk will continue, making it crucial for outdoor recreators to be responsible when it comes to following fire bans and restrictions. Always be aware of the local rules prior to sparking up.
