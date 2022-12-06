According to a press release from Alaska's Department of Public Safety, someone has been rescued thanks to Apple's iPhone Emergency SOS satellite-based system and the use of the feature in this way is being billed as a first.
On December 1, at about 2 AM, Alaska State Troopers were notified that an adult male was traveling via snowmobile between rural Noorvik and the coastal town of Kotzebue – about 45 miles apart – when he became stranded. At that point, he activated an Apple iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite on his phone and was rescued, with searchers deployed directly to the GPS coordinates that were provided by the Apple Emergency Response Center. The man was saved and no injuries were reported.
The rescue has been deemed the first of its type, attributed to the use of iPhone's emergency service while there was no connection to a cellular service or WiFi.
Released weeks ago, the GPS-based SOS feature comes with iPhone 14 and is free, allowing users to contact emergency services when they're out of cell phone range.
This incident provides a great example of the feature in action, likely having saved a life. While many outdoor recreators don't quite feel that the service is a full replacement to other GPS tools, such as the Garmin inReach – which has a much longer battery life and vastly more applications, it is perhaps a step in that direction.
