An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the major flooding that left 11 people stranded at the Central I-70 Construction Project last month, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Heavy rain slammed the Denver-metro area on August 8, leaving a reported 29 people stranded in their cars throughout the city. Floodwaters at the Central I-70 Construction site closed the interstate in both directions between York and Brighton.
Initially, CDOT reported that flooding was caused by an unfinished drainage system at the construction site. The department has since identified several "non-conformance events" (NCEs), regarding the project.
"A non-conformance event is an instance where something did not meet the requirements written in the Project Agreement. Kiewit Meridiam Partners is contractually required to notify the Department if an NCE occurs. That notification has been received. We are now going through the process of determining all of the facts associated with the NCE and making sure that it has been rectified," CDOT's Strategic Communications Lead Stacia Sellers said in an email.
According to officials, the investigation could result in hefty fines for the contracting company, Kiewit Meridiam Partners. The exact cost of potential fines has not yet been determined.
"Kiewit is currently conducting an investigation to determine what exactly happened and will be creating a plan to put additional safeguards in place to ensure this does not happen again," Sellers said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.