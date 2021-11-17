Strong winds in the area of Estes Park were likely behind the start of the Kruger Rock fire, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation into the blaze revealed that strong winds knocked over a tree, which fell into a nearby powerline. This was enough to create an arc that started the blaze.
Winds in the area of Estes Park were reportedly gusting up to 45 miles per hour on Tuesday, which continued throughout much of the day and prevented air resources from being fully utilized to fight the fire.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, water and suppressant was eventually dropped on the area.
Tragically, an air tanker fighting the fire after nightfall crashed, killing the pilot.
See the full Wednesday morning update on this fire here and find official information on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.