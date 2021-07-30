Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure on Thursday, July 29. Photo Courtesy of The Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado could see five consecutive days of flash flooding as heavy monsoon rains continue to pour down across parts of the state.

Heavy monsoon rains are expected to kick off again this weekend with flash flooding possible across south-central and southeast portions of the state, extending from Friday through Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) says significant flash flooding is likely on Saturday warning of "inundated roads, mudslides, and debris flows."

Thunderstorms are expected to produce rainfall amounts of one to two inches in less than an hour on Saturday.

Flash flooding is possible over the mountains and valleys. The Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Williams Fork, and Calwood burn scar areas and the Chalk Cliffs Region will also see an elevated risk.

Several flash flood watches have been issued across the state, stretching through late Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake, Chaffee, Douglass, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson, Douglas, Park, Broomfield, Adams Arapahoe, Denver, Elbert, Weld.

Several mountain towns and high country areas will also be impacted including Eagle, Edwards, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Buford, Trappers Lake, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Skyway, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, Rico, Hesperus, Breckenridge, Williams Fork Mountains, Glendevey, Indian Peaks, Nederland, Eisenhower Tunnel, Kremmling, Mount Evans, Grand Lake, Cameron Pass, Berthoud Pass, Winter Park, Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs, Kenosha Mountains, Estes Park, Dillon, Fraser, and Walden.

Editor's Note: Get to higher ground if flash flooding is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Get the latest on the forecast with the National Weather Service. Find more tips on what to do in a flash flood here.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

