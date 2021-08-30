Hitting the road for Labor Day weekend? Plan ahead for delays and closures on Interstate 70 in Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is in the process of making permanent, emergency repairs on a stretch of Interstate 70. Completing the work will require intermittent daytime and nighttime closures between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. While more specific detail isn't available at the time, motorists should be prepared for delays, especially during periods of rainfall when mudslides could further complicate travel.
Infrastructure was significantly damaged during several major mudslides that hit Interstate 70 earlier this summer between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs.
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is currently open, with the Blue Gulch (mile marker 123.5) section of interstate down to one lane each way due to temporary and long-term repairs. Headed westbound, the lane closure is ½ mile long and 1.5 miles long towards eastbound.
Crews are in the process of excavating and hauling away mudslide debris surrounding the concrete box culvert that runs beneath the interstate from Blue Gulch to the river, which was severely damaged.
CDOT hopes to get the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.
“We are encouraged to get this project kicked off and have a contractor that mobilized so quickly and is using a plethora of local help,” said CDOT Executive Director, Shoshana Lew. “We understand how impactful the closures of the canyon are on the local economy. Governor Polis has been clear that he wants everything completed before Thanksgiving, and we are optimistic we will have the interstate back open to four lanes at this location by the end of November.”
Colorado-based Lawrence Construction has been awarded the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project, according to officials.
Total repairs are estimated to cost around $15 million. However, this particular phase of the project is estimated to cost around $6.1 million.
Editor's Note: Motorists should anticipate delays depending on traffic volumes and are asked to slow down, obey the posted lowered speed limit and avoid all distractions. Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
