According to the National Weather Service, more than 21 million Americans are currently under a 'winter storm warning', with an additional 40 million under a 'winter weather advisory'. This is related to intense weather rolling through the country, set to hit a large strip of land between California to Maine. It's also worth noting that more than 2 million people are living in areas where a blizzard warning has been issued.
While much of the central western region is used to snow, a blizzard warning that has been issued in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties is said to be the first since 1989, with the forecast calling for up to five feet of snow on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, a blizzard warning has also been issued in a large portion of the Dakotas and the Minnesota region, as well as in Wyoming. There's also a blizzard warning that's active in Colorado near Pagosa Springs, with Wolf Creek Pass likely to get more than 40 inches of snow in upcoming days.
Find weather updates related to your area on the National Weather Service website.
