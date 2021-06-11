Two people are reported to be safe after their plane crashed in a field near Lafayette on Thursday evening.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a Piper PA-32 single-engine plane went down in a field at the Cherry Creek Tree Farm southwest of Highway 287 and Isabelle Road at 7:10 PM after taking off from Rocky Mountain Metro Airport. The aircraft was damaged, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
@MVFireRescue @LFD4620 @CSP_Boulder @BldrCOSheriff @BoulderRescue responded to a plane that went down in a field southwest of Hwy 287 and Isabelle Rd at 7:10pm. Two people in the damaged plane were not hurt. FAA and NTSB were contacted for investigation. Hwy 287 has reopened pic.twitter.com/sfpLhpGqoA— Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) June 11, 2021
According to the press release, "the instructor pilot and his student pilot were out of the plane and uninjured," upon arrival at the scene.
A report from Denver7 says the pilot reported engine problems prior to going down.
Several agencies responded to the crash including the Boulder County Sheriff's deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Lafayette Police and Fire Department, Boulder Emergency Services and Mountain View Fire Protection District.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and will continue the investigation as to the cause of the accident.
