A mountain biker was rescued on Monday evening, after getting injured in a crash on Deadline Trail at Sky Mountain Park, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Sky Mountain Park is a popular mountain biking area, located between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The 2,400-acre park is home to 15 miles of biking trails, according to officials.
The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, called 911 at about 6:30 PM following the crash. The man told emergency services that he was in a lot of pain and was unable to stand or walk due to a suspected hip injury.
Crews from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue (RFFR) and Mountain Rescue Aspen were immediately deployed to the park and started to search for the man using an ATV and a truck.
"At 7:04 PM, rescuers made contact with the injured mountain biker and began evaluating and stabilizing his injuries. At approximately 7:40 PM rescuers had finished stabilizing the patient’s injuries and began carrying him, by rescue litter, a short distance to a waiting ATV," a release from the sheriff's office said.
The man was then transported by ambulance to Aspen Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
No further information regarding the cyclist's injuries have been made available.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
