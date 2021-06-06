Two hikers were injured in the same area in Colorado in separate incidents Friday and required rescues, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, the deputies were notified of a woman with a broken leg in the area of Ethel Harrold Trail near the creek in Eldorado Springs in Boulder County.
Search crews located the woman who injured her ankle, the Sheriff's Office said. Crews reached the woman about 11:35 a.m. on the Columbine Gulch section of the Walker Loop Trail.
The woman was a 35-year-old from Brighton who tripped over a root on the trail, causing an injured ankle. Crews provided first aid and splinted her injury, then carried her back to the Ethel Harrold parking lot where she was transported to a Boulder hospital. The rescue took about two and a half hours.
By 1:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a second call for another ankle injury on the Green Mountain West Ridge Trail. It was reported the second woman stumbled on a rock on the trail about 1.5 miles from Flagstaff Road.
The 34-year-old woman from Northglenn was splinted and carried to the trailhead where family cared for her. This second rescue took crews about an hour and 20 minutes, the Sheriff's Office said.
Agencies assisting with these two rescue efforts included American Medical Response, Boulder County Open Space, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Mountain View Fire/Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
