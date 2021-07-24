A 54-year-old hiker was injured on a popular trail in Colorado and rescued Friday afternoon, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were notified of the hiker who sustained a knee injury about 1 p.m. and dispatched rescue crews to the 1st and 2nd Flatiron Trail in Boulder County.
The hiker, a man from Alexandria, VA., was evacuated from the trail by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members on a wheeled litter, the Sheriff's Office said.
The injured man, whose name wasn't made public, was transported to a hospital by ambulance from the trailhead about 1.5 hours later.
Agencies assisting with this rescue were Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and American Medical Response.
Also on Friday, rescue and medical crews responded to a hiker who fell after experiencing a medical emergency on a trail about 11 a.m. near the first rescue mission. Read more here.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
