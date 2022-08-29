According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, their air resources were key assets in two rescue missions that took place in remote Colorado on Saturday.
The first mission took place when a report was received of a hiker in the area of Mount Wilson with a lower extremity injury. San Miguel County air resources were used to help locate the hiker, who was then rescued by Dolores County Search and Rescue via a High Altitude Training Center Helicopter. That rescue subject was transported to the Telluride airport and then taken to a local medical center.
The second mission that utilized San Miguel County Sheriff's Office air resources was a search for a missing kayaker. The kayaker was reportedly somewhere on the San Miguel River between Norwood and Naturita, with him ultimately being located near Naturita. He was found unprepared for a continued trip and received transport to safety.
Thanks goes out to all organizations involved in these two successful rescue missions, including the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, San Miguel County Search and Rescue, the Dolores County Sheriff's Office, Telluride Fire Protection District, and the Montrose County Sheriff's Office.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.