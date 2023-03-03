The 7,240-square-foot home where JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered in 1996 is back on the market – for nearly seven times the price it was sold for in 2004.
According to a Zillow listing, the Boulder home is priced at $6,950,000, complete with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The Zillow history report shows that the home has been listed several times in the past two decades, with the most recent listing removed in 2014 after no sale was made when the home priced at about $2,000,000 for more than a year.
The Ramsey house was last sold in 2004 for about one million dollars. The purchase was made by the daughter of a well-known televangelist and her husband, with her husband quoted at the time saying "all we saw was compassion for the little girl... the house didn't seem weird."
The home has gone through many renovations throughout the years. Even still, more than 25 years after the infamous unsolved murder of the six-year-old child star, it attracts its fair share of attention from those interested in the case – despite an address change.
There is no mention of the Ramsey murder in the overview featured on the Zillow listing, with the house described as a "stately and modernized 1920s Tudor estate in an epic Boulder location, on three lots, stunning curb appeal with amazing Flatiron views."
According to Justia, disclosing "circumstances psychologically impacting real estate" are not required in Colorado.
The home was originally built in 1927 and sits on 0.26 acres.
Find the full listing here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.