Million Dollar highway Ouray to Silverton Colorado Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

 John Morrison

Do some of Colorado's mountain roads send a chill down your spine? You're not alone.

Most won't find it too surprising that one of the most infamous highways in the Centennial State was recently dubbed one of the 'deadliest' roads in the country.

US Route 550, also known as the 'Million Dollar Highway,' ranked second on a list of the 10 deadliest roads around the United States, published by FindMyPlate.com.

Best-known for connecting Ouray to Silverton over about 20 miles, US 550 has no shortage of hairpin turns, narrow sections, and massive drop-offs that fall into a valley far below. Combine these factors with the road's winter conditions, lack of guardrails, and rockfall risk, and there are plenty of reasons for drivers on this road to keep their eyes locked on what's ahead.

RELATED: The 9 'most dangerous' drives in Colorado, according to a local

While this FindMyPlate.com list dubbed Highway 550 as 'second-deadliest' to only US Route 1 in Florida, it's worth noting that the 'deadly' nature of the Million Dollar Highway might be a bit overblown. After all, many will argue that other roads in Colorado account for more deaths or may be more difficult to navigate safely (Black Bear Pass).

That being said, there's no doubt that a trip down US 550 includes a lurking risk should a worst-case scenario occur.

According to a 2013 article from the Durango Herald, a total of 302 accidents took place on the notorious Red Mountain Pass stretch of this route between 1995 to 2010, only eight of which were fatal (killing nine people total).

While the hazards loom, the speed limit is low. Keep your eyes on the road and avoid traveling in hazardous conditions and you'll most likely be fine.

Find the full 'FindMyPlate.com' list of deadly roads here or click here to find our coverage of Colorado's '9 most dangerous drivers.'

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(2) comments

jim remley
jim remley

SPENCER: Not nearly as "deadly" as I-95, I 35, Texas rt 12, CA route 99; and even I 25 in Colorado, this is not even in the top 50 in the US.

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

The source Spencer linked doesn’t seem to have any consistent criteria. At least not any noted for each “contestant.”

The designation probably owes more to the appearance of danger rather than, say fatalities/100k miles driven, or another objective measure.

