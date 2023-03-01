Do some of Colorado's mountain roads send a chill down your spine? You're not alone.
Most won't find it too surprising that one of the most infamous highways in the Centennial State was recently dubbed one of the 'deadliest' roads in the country.
US Route 550, also known as the 'Million Dollar Highway,' ranked second on a list of the 10 deadliest roads around the United States, published by FindMyPlate.com.
Best-known for connecting Ouray to Silverton over about 20 miles, US 550 has no shortage of hairpin turns, narrow sections, and massive drop-offs that fall into a valley far below. Combine these factors with the road's winter conditions, lack of guardrails, and rockfall risk, and there are plenty of reasons for drivers on this road to keep their eyes locked on what's ahead.
RELATED: The 9 'most dangerous' drives in Colorado, according to a local
While this FindMyPlate.com list dubbed Highway 550 as 'second-deadliest' to only US Route 1 in Florida, it's worth noting that the 'deadly' nature of the Million Dollar Highway might be a bit overblown. After all, many will argue that other roads in Colorado account for more deaths or may be more difficult to navigate safely (Black Bear Pass).
That being said, there's no doubt that a trip down US 550 includes a lurking risk should a worst-case scenario occur.
According to a 2013 article from the Durango Herald, a total of 302 accidents took place on the notorious Red Mountain Pass stretch of this route between 1995 to 2010, only eight of which were fatal (killing nine people total).
While the hazards loom, the speed limit is low. Keep your eyes on the road and avoid traveling in hazardous conditions and you'll most likely be fine.
Find the full 'FindMyPlate.com' list of deadly roads here or click here to find our coverage of Colorado's '9 most dangerous drivers.'
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
SPENCER: Not nearly as "deadly" as I-95, I 35, Texas rt 12, CA route 99; and even I 25 in Colorado, this is not even in the top 50 in the US.
The source Spencer linked doesn’t seem to have any consistent criteria. At least not any noted for each “contestant.”
The designation probably owes more to the appearance of danger rather than, say fatalities/100k miles driven, or another objective measure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.