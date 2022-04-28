While most of Colorado's skiers and snowboarders set their sights on popular mega-pass options that offer unlimited skiing at multiple world-class resorts around the state, like the Epic Pass and the Ikon Pass, there's another deal that's floating under the radar that's likely a great fit for many slopegoers. After all, many slopegoers probably don't need unlimited access throughout the season – especially if they can get by on 20 ski days or less.
Known for smaller crowds and affordability, many of Colorado's independent resorts offer season pass deals that allow unlimited access to their own ski hill, as well as limited days at a long list of resorts around the state and country.
For starters, let's take a look at what the so-called 'mega-passes' have to offer. Vail Resorts' Epic Pass costs $841, offering access to six resorts in Colorado and 36 others around the country, plus some international resorts. The Ikon Pass offers access to six Colorado resorts different than those on the Epic Pass, as well as 40-plus other resorts worldwide, at a price of $1,179.
There's no doubt about it – the mega-passes can offer a huge benefit for some slopesport enthusiasts. Those looking to maximize their number of days on the mountain and hoping to include international days in their season should look that way. The mega-passes might also be a better option for those seeking mountain bowl skiing, longer runs, and extreme terrain, though that's not always the case.
That being said, those with ambitions of just a few weekend ski trips throughout the season, aiming to get 20 days on mountain or less, might consider purchasing a season pass at an independent resort, with plans to take full advantage of the pass' 'partner resorts' lift tickets.
Take independent resort Monarch Mountain's season pass, for example. At a current price of $479, the pass includes unlimited access to the Salida-area resort, plus three days at eight other Colorado resorts, including Arapahoe Basin (Summit County), Cooper (Leadville), Copper (Summit County), Ski Hesperus (Durango area), Loveland (Clear Creek County), Powderhorn (Grand Junction area), Purgatory (Durango), and Sunlight (Glenwood Springs). It also offers days at fifteen other resorts outside of the state.
Cooper, Powderhorn, Loveland, Sunlight, and Purgatory have similar deals when it comes to offering partner resort access, along with many other resorts around the state.
The punchline is – shop around when you're buying a season pass for the 2022-2023 slopesport season and find the best fit for you. Purchasing a pass from an independent resort is worth considering, as this can give you an excuse to try a few new spots at a lower price, likely on less crowded slopes. Plus, a weekend trip to Sunlight might mean a trip to the hot springs of Glenwood Springs and a trip to Cooper might mean catskiing on the Chicago Ridge.
